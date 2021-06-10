Jewish Democrats clash with Ilhan Omar after comments on U.S. and Israel
Published
A group of Jewish Democrats in the House is publicly feuding with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after she tweeted about "unthinkable...Full Article
Published
A group of Jewish Democrats in the House is publicly feuding with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after she tweeted about "unthinkable...Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Biden faces mounting pressure from members of his own party to take a tougher stance on Israel after violence..