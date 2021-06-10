A link between COVID-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer
Vaccine advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are 'rare' and that 'most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better.'Full Article