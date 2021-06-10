Accused killer in London attack set to appear in court
The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.Full Article
The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court..