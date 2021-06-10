U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to Another Pandemic Low
New filings declined to 376,000 last week, with employers becoming less likely to lay off workers as the U.S. economy rebounds.Full Article
The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless claims has fallen for the sixth consecutive week.
Claims for first-time unemployment benefits slipped below 400k, according to the Labor Department, setting a new pandemic-era low...