El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, pleads guilty in drug case
The wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán pleaded guilty Thursday to helping her notorious drug lord hubby run his expansive Sinaloa Cartel.Full Article
Under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, Emma Coronel Aispuro will likely be sentenced to at best 108 to 135 months in prison.
Watch VideoThe wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted..