The top of the world got a sunrise special yesterday — a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.The so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the...Full Article
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sunrise Special: Solar Eclipse Thrills World's Northern Tier
VOA News
Farther south, the upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia got a bite-size partial eclipse. It's the first eclipse of the..