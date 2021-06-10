Kid Rock Doubles Down on Homophobic Slur After Criticism
Published
“If Kid Rock using the word f*ggot offends you, good chance you are one,” wrote the 50-year-old musician, in a bizarre use of third-person.Full Article
Published
“If Kid Rock using the word f*ggot offends you, good chance you are one,” wrote the 50-year-old musician, in a bizarre use of third-person.Full Article
Kid Rock is not backing down. The 50-year-old musician tweeted a slur again while reacting to a video of himself using the slur at..
Kid Rock was caught using a homophobic slur on stage in a video released by TMZ, after the 50-year-old spotted someone in the..