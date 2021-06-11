An oral COVID-19 vaccine booster developed in Israel shows promising results in animal trials, and researchers expect to make it available within nine months.Full Article
Israeli Researchers Find Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Works as Booster
Israeli researchers say oral COVID-19 vaccine works as booster - study
Unlike the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that use messenger RNA, this is an oral subunit vaccine, meaning the vaccine presents the..
