Businessinsider.co.za | Biden, other world leaders, will sit around fire-pits, toast marshmallows on beach during G7 summit
Published
President Biden and other world leaders will be entertained on an English beach during the G7 summit.Full Article
Published
President Biden and other world leaders will be entertained on an English beach during the G7 summit.Full Article
By Alistair Burt*
History matters. Not least in the Middle East, where very little is unrelated to what happened some..
President Joe Biden and co will toast marshmallows on a fire pit while listening to a Cornish shanty group