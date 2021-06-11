Watch VideoThe Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two...Full Article
Trump DOJ Seized Data From House Democrats
