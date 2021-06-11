Joe Biden kicked off his visit to Europe, where he is supposed to meet with Vladimir Putin, under the slogan "America is back." Biden to show his weak strength The man, who is considered to be guilty of the need for America to return from somewhere, did not leave Biden's European tour out of attention. It is worthy of note that this man is also guilty of the fact that two-thirds of Republicans consider Biden to be illegitimate president. This man is Donald Trump, of course. "Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin-don't fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!", Trump wrote.