Maxime Bernier arrested following rallies in Manitoba: RCMP
Published
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed that Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been arrested for violating public health orders.Full Article
Published
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed that Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been arrested for violating public health orders.Full Article
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was handcuffed and put in the back of an RCMP vehicle after attending a rally..