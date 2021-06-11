How The U.S.' 500B Donated Vaccine Doses Will Impact The Globe

Watch VideoPresident Biden's announcement the U.S. will donate half a billion doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around the globe is the largest any single country has made so far.
"Even though 250 million is still only a small portion of the entire population that needs to be vaccinated in those countries, it will go a...
Watch VideoPresident Biden's announcement the U.S. will donate half a billion doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around the globe is the largest any single country has made so far.