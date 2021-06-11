Attorney General Garland vows to fight GOP efforts to curb voting access
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department will aggressively fight efforts to restrict voting rights nationwide...Full Article
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department will aggressively fight efforts to restrict voting rights nationwide...Full Article
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will scrutinize election laws that seek to curb voter access and discriminate..