Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the relationship between his country and the US is at its "lowest point" ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden.Full Article
Putin: Russia's relationship with US at its 'lowest point'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Spanish Perspective On Biden Presidency And Future Of Transatlantic Relations – Analysis
Eurasia Review
What challenges and opportunities lie ahead, from the perspective of Spanish influence, on the road to relaunching transatlantic..