Putin Says Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment Was Posturing By Establishment Politician

In his first interview to a US corporate outlet since 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off his US counterpart Joe Biden’s “killer” label and called it posturing by a career establishment politician.
