Alton Sterling's children settle with city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million
Published
The five children of Alton Sterling have settled with the city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million, according to a statement from their attorneys.Full Article
Published
The five children of Alton Sterling have settled with the city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million, according to a statement from their attorneys.Full Article
Sterling, a Black man, was selling CDs outside a convenience store when he was fatally shot in 2016.