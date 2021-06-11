Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter After Irina Shayk Outing

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter After Irina Shayk Outing

Upworthy

Published

Shortly after being spotted with Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, Kanye West seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim...

Full Article