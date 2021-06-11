Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter After Irina Shayk Outing
Published
Shortly after being spotted with Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, Kanye West seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim...Full Article
Published
Shortly after being spotted with Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, Kanye West seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim...Full Article
Kanye West, Unfollows the
Kardashians, on Twitter.
'Page Six' reports that West has unfollowed
his estranged wife,..
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February following nearly seven years of marriage