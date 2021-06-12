‘My God, I’m in a whale’s mouth’: lobster diver on brush with hungry humpback
Michael Packard, 56, endured a half-minute ordeal as the feeding ocean giant scooped him up: ‘He was going to spit me out or swallow me’Full Article
