Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom
Published
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000...Full Article
Published
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000...Full Article
The kingdom made the announcement on Saturday through the state-run Saudi Press Agency
Senior Pakistani and Afghan scholars have signed the “Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan,” paving the way to resolve the..