Sold! Bidder pays $28m for spare seat on space flight with Jeff Bezos
Published
Bids in 10-minute auction started at $4.8m for 20 July trip on Blue Origin spacecraft with Bezos and his brother.Full Article
Published
Bids in 10-minute auction started at $4.8m for 20 July trip on Blue Origin spacecraft with Bezos and his brother.Full Article
An unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first crewed spaceflight of the..
Jeff Bezos plans to be on Blue Origin’s inaugural New Shepard rocket flight with his brother, Mark, and the winner of the auction..