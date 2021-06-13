White House Says Biden To Go ‘Solo’ For Post-Putin Press Conference

(RFE/RL) -- The White House says U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a "solo press conference" after his summit in Geneva next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latest indicator of the tensions swirling between Moscow and Washington.
An unnamed U.S. administration official said Biden appearing alone was "the...
(RFE/RL) -- The White House says U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a "solo press conference" after his summit in Geneva next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latest indicator of the tensions swirling between Moscow and Washington.