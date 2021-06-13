China cautions G7: ‘small’ groups don’t rule the world
China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.
The G7 leaders, who are meeting in England, have sought a unified position over China's rise.
The Group of Seven richest democracies sought on Saturday to counter China's growing influence by offering developing nations an..