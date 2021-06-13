Le'Veon Bell on playing for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in future: 'I'd retire first'
Ex-Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell wrote he'd retire before playing for Kansas City coach Andy Reid again.Full Article
ï»¿Le'Veon Bellï»¿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his..
Le'Veon Bell, responding to a comment on Instagram about his time with the Chiefs in 2020, said, "I'd never play for Andy Reid..