Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new prime minister
Published
A 49-year-old former defence minister and one-time special forces commando, Bennett leads the right-wing Yamina party.Full Article
Published
A 49-year-old former defence minister and one-time special forces commando, Bennett leads the right-wing Yamina party.Full Article
Israel's parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic..
Naftali Bennett will assume the role of prime minister while Netanyahu will become the opposition leader.