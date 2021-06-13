Israel Rings in New Government, Ending 12-Year Netanyahu Rule

Watch VideoA new government in Israel — marking the end of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and the promise of a return to normalcy... after a politically turbulent past two years.
Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, is now taking over as prime minister... and...to keep the job...he'll have to...
Watch VideoA new government in Israel — marking the end of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and the promise of a return to normalcy... after a politically turbulent past two years.