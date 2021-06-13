Benjamin Netanyahu lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government on June 13, 2021; including for the first time ever, a Conservative Islamist party Ra'am, whose chief Mansour Abbas made history as the first Arab Israeli party leader in half a century to sign a deal to sit...Full Article
Netanyahu Is Out, Islamic Party Is In – OpEd
