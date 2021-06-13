Evidence in Mexico serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims
Published
Investigators digging under the house of the former butcher on the outskirts of Mexico City said Saturday they have found 3,787 bone...Full Article
Published
Investigators digging under the house of the former butcher on the outskirts of Mexico City said Saturday they have found 3,787 bone...Full Article
ID cards and other possessions from people long disappeared were found at the junk-filled home, suggesting the trail of killings..