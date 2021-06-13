Moscow orders new restrictions as Covid-19 infections soar in the city
Published
The mayor ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have...Full Article
Published
The mayor ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have...Full Article
BEIJING — A fleet of 60 drones has been deployed in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to keep people indoors and remind..