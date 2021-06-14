Nato summit: leaders to agree that China presents security risk
Communique will be first time alliance will have asserted it needs to respond to China’s growing powerFull Article
US President Joe Biden warned Monday that NATO must adapt to new challenges posed by China and Russia as he met fellow leaders to..
By Susi Dennison and Jana Puglierin*
*Introduction*
On 4 April 2021, a headline in the Daily Express –..