Christian Eriksen speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest
For the first time since his cardiac arrest, Christian Eriksen has released a message to the public.Full Article
The Denmark star collapsed on the pitch during the country's match with Finland on Saturday and was rushed to hospital after..
