Joe Biden was corrected by Boris Johnson after the president interrupted him at the G7 summit
Published
Joe Biden wrongly suggested Boris Johnson hadn't introduced South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a roundtable.Full Article
Published
Joe Biden wrongly suggested Boris Johnson hadn't introduced South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a roundtable.Full Article
G-7 heads of state met at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England for a three-day 47^th Annual Summit on June 11-13, 2021. The last one was..
By Patsy Widakuswara and Steve Herman
U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that the G-7 summit was an..