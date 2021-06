Eni through Vår Energi, jointly owned by Eni (69.85%) and by HitecVision (30.15%) announced Monday a new oil discovery in production licence 554 in the North Sea by drilling the exploration well 34/6-5 S in the Garantiana West prospect. Vår Energi AS holds a 30% stake in the licence, with Equinor ASA (which is the Operator)...