The German suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has released a statement from prison protesting his innocence. In his first public comment on the case, Christian Brueckner said German prosecutors had failed to bring...Full Article
German suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann releases a statement from prison
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Madeleine McCann Case 'Could Be Solved In Months,' According To German Investigators
The disappearance of Madeleine McCann 'could be solved in months' German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has said as they probe..
OK! Magazine