McConnell: ‘Highly unlikely’ I would let Biden fill supreme court seat in 2024
Published
Senate minority leader’s remarks prompt increasing calls for Stephen Breyer to step down during Biden administrationFull Article
Published
Senate minority leader’s remarks prompt increasing calls for Stephen Breyer to step down during Biden administrationFull Article
Sen. Mitch McConnell said it’s “highly unlikely” he’d allow President Joe Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024.
McConnell, who previously blocked Barack Obama from filling a court vacancy in 2016, told Hugh Hewitt he'd do the same to Biden.
McConnell, who previously blocked Obama from filling a court vacancy in 2016, told Hugh Hewitt he'd do the same to Biden.