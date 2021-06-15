Russia President Putin Interview On NBC – Transcript

Vladimir Putin answered questions from NBC correspondent Keir Simmons. The interview was recorded on June 11 in the Kremlin. The following is a transcript of the interview, as released by the Kremlin.
*Keir Simmons:* Mr President, it's been a long time since you sat down with an American television network. Almost...
