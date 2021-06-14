California vaccine lottery: Grand prize drawing is June 15
Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold the grand prize drawing of California's Vax for the Win lottery Tuesday as the state fully reopens its economy.Full Article
Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold the grand prize drawing of California's Vax for the Win lottery Tuesday as the state fully reopens its economy.Full Article
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus..