Chemical plant fire, smoke plume in Rockton fuels air quality concerns
Published
ROCKTON, Ill. — Fire continues to rage from a Rockton-area chemical plant, spewing heavy black smoke into the air. While the impact on...Full Article
Published
ROCKTON, Ill. — Fire continues to rage from a Rockton-area chemical plant, spewing heavy black smoke into the air. While the impact on...Full Article
Fire continues to rage from a Rockton-area chemical plant, spewing heavy black smoke into the air. While the impact on the..
Watch VideoA chemical fire forced people from their homes in north central Illinois today and it could be burning for..