COVID-19 goes on the offensive in Russia again

Moscow is dealing with an explosive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, Interfax reports. According to him, the admission of seriously ill coronavirus patients to hospitals has increased by 70 percent. “Today we are on the rise, and a very big one. It is higher than, say, in April-May of the previous year, when we first encountered this, and has almost reached the December peak, which was reported late last year," Sobyanin said during a visit to the coronavirus hospital at City Clinical Hospital No. 15 named after Filatov.