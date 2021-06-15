Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes For Holocaust Comparison

Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes For Holocaust Comparison

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologized weeks after comparing the requirement of having to wear a mask on the House floor to rules that required Jews to wear gold stars during the Holocaust.

The Georgia Republican's rare apology came after those comments her remarks on a conservative podcast were condemned by...

Full Article