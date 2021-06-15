MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2.74 billion in charitable giving
Published
Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $8.5 billion since July 2020.Full Article
Published
Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $8.5 billion since July 2020.Full Article
Melinda Gates, who has filed for divorce from husband Bill Gates, and MacKenzie Scott, who divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019, could be..
Watch VideoMacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and..