The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most important events in our lives. And most people consider the pandemic and 2020 in general to be...Full Article
How the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Gamers
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
King of Fighters 15 Pushed Back To 2022
Developer, SNK has confirmed that they are delaying the game to the beginning of next year due to COVID-19
Cover Video STUDIO
Could Movie Theaters Be The New Home for Gamers?
Ever dreamed of fragging your friends on the big screen? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Veuer