What Antonio Rudiger did to Paul Pogba during France vs Germany amid bite claims
Published
Manchester United star Paul Pogba was left furious after the incident with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during France vs Germany.Full Article
Published
Manchester United star Paul Pogba was left furious after the incident with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during France vs Germany.Full Article
Antonio Rudiger was caught on camera appearing to ‘bite’ Paul Pogba during Germany’s 1-0 Euro 2020 loss to France - and his..
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger was filmed appearing to try and quite literally get under France star Paul Pogba's skin with a..
Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is never shies away from the big talking points and he was at the centre of controversy at Euro 2020..