Boris Johnson brands Matt Hancock hopeless in texts revealed by Dominic Cummings
Published
No 10 says Boris Johnson has full confidence in the health secretary after Mr Cummings' latest attack.Full Article
Published
No 10 says Boris Johnson has full confidence in the health secretary after Mr Cummings' latest attack.Full Article
Boris Johnson twice described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to..
Dominic Cummings published a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between himself and the Prime Minister