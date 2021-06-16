Putin, Biden agree to return envoys to Washington, Moscow
Published
Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a killerFull Article
Published
Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a killerFull Article
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been deteriorating for years and sank further in March when Biden said he thought..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Today’s talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin evoke vivid memories of..