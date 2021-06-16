The former top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up his criticism of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, releasing what appeared to be private message exchanges in which Johnson branded...Full Article
Ex-aide says Boris Johnson called health minister 'hopeless'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson described Hancock as ‘totally hopeless’, according to Cummings
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson twice described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to..
More coverage
Daily politics briefing: May 27
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's headlines as the Prime Minister's former aide, Dominic Cummings, told MPs that Health Secretary Matt..
-
Boris Johnson called health secretary hopeless in WhatsApp message - Dominic Cummings
BBC News
-
PM called Hancock 'totally f****** hopeless' in WhatsApp message, Cummings says
Sky News
-
Boris Johnson described Hancock as ‘totally hopeless’, according to Cummings
Belfast Telegraph
-
UK health minister denies claims of lies over virus response
Digital Journal