The Putin-Biden summit: Moscow Khokhloma vs. Aviator sunglasses

On June 16, Geneva hosted the first meeting between presidents of Russia and the USa, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. After the talks, the presidents, as expected, did not hold a joint press conference. Putin was the first to come out to journalists. Here's what he said: Russia and the United States agreed to return their ambassadors to Moscow and Washington. Noteworthy, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov left for Moscow "for consultations" in March, whereas his US counterpart John Sullivan left in April under the same pretext.