President Biden Concludes Summit With Russian President Vladimir Putin

Watch VideoFollowing President Biden's much anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart, he says the tone of his meeting with Vladimir Putin was good and positive as the two look to lower tensions.
This was their first face to face since President Biden took office.
He said he brought up the imprisonment of American...
Watch VideoFollowing President Biden's much anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart, he says the tone of his meeting with Vladimir Putin was good and positive as the two look to lower tensions.