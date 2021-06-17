Dead 'murder hornet' found near Seattle is first in U.S. this year
Published
While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill.Full Article
Published
While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill.Full Article
The first "murder hornet" discovered in the US this year has been found north of Seattle.
Scientists have found a dead Asian giant hornet north of Seattle, the first so-called murder hornet discovered in the US this year,..