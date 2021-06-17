GOP hands Dems a new line of attack: They're for 'Trump over the cops'
Published
A wedge has started to form between House Republicans and law enforcement after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and their opponents are ready...Full Article
Published
A wedge has started to form between House Republicans and law enforcement after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and their opponents are ready...Full Article
The Biden administration announced on June 11 that it has dismantled the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE), an..